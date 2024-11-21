Hosted by

Hellenic Professionals Gala

About this event

Add a donation for Hellenic Professionals Gala

$

Sales closed

24th Hellenic Professionals' Gala

Exhibition Place

25 British Columbia Rd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada

Individual ticket
$300
"Parea" Table (10 tickets)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Book a regular table for 10 guests, with an option to accommodate groups of 12 as well. *If seating 12, please purchase two additional individual tickets in the same order.
"Maga" Table (10 tickets)
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserve a premium table for your group! Enjoy premium seating for 10 guests, with an option to accommodate groups of 12 as well. *If seating 12, please purchase two additional individual tickets in the same order.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!