Club moune X Brûlances 2.0

We are sold out, a donation does not give access to a ticket

Nous sommes sold out, un don ne donne pas accès à un billet









***Everyone needs to become a member of YOTA***

***Tout le monde doit devenir membre de YOTA***





CLUB MOUNE X BRÛLANCES





Party de financement et clôture du Festival queer radical!

2 dancefloors ~ 2 playrooms ~ performances

Samedi 10 juin

22h-7h - Emplacement secret

20$ et +

!!!LIRE LES INSTRUCTIONS











Mets le feu sur les dancefloors

Chauffe-moi dans les playrooms

Ça va être CHAUD CHAUD CHAUD ✨





COMME D’HABITUDE

Queerness

Échanges de fluides

Douleurs aux jambes

Beaux souvenirs





EN CHARGE DU PLAISIR AUDITIF

Dileta

Pleurire

Yuzu

Monik

TnT

Almevan

Aiox

Shellac

et+++





EN CHARGE DU PLAISIR VISUEL

>> Performances

Collectif Nu.es

Myriam Foisy - Maude Choquet-Blanchette - Fjord Gagnebin - Cachou Trudel Langevin

+ RMZ X Elisa Donna + Lys de Pshit

>> Éclairage & VJing

Collectif Crocodealdunil

Marwan Sekkat - Joy Boisvert





INSTRUCTIONS

Prends ton billet ici - 15$ et + (c’est une levée de fonds! <3) Regarde tes courriels pour savoir comment devenir membre de YOTA*, le lieu du party - 5$ de plus Regarde tes courriels encore : Maintenant tu connais l’emplacement secret!

PWYC

Personne ne sera refusé par manque de fonds. Écris nous à [email protected], si t’as besoin d’une entrée gratuite





BRÛLANCES est le nouveau festival queer radical qui se veut la succession de la Radical Queer Semaine, qui a animé et dévergondé la ville pendant plusieurs années. Né d’une initiative du P!NK BLOC et regroupant des militant•es de différents horizons, le festival est créé comme un espace de mise en commun, d’exploration et de transformation.





*YOTA est un nouvel espace créatif et communautaire accessible uniquement par abonnement. Afin de devenir membre, vous devez consentir à apporter une contribution financière d'au moins 5$ par mois à l'organisme. Cela vous donnera ensuite accèes à leur programmation complète. Pour plus d'informations, et pour découvrir comment vous abonner, dirigez-vous au yota.space

Vous pouvez annuler votre abonnement en tout temps





Programmation complète du festival ici





Suivez-nous sur instagram pour tous les updates





Partagez notre GoFundMe en cliquant ici! <3













CLUB MOUNE X BRÛLANCES





Fundraiser and closing party for the Radical queer festival!

2 dancefloors ~ 2 playrooms ~ performances

Saturday, June 10

10pm-7am - Secret venue

20$ +

!!!READ INSTRUCTIONS











Come heat these dancefloors

Cum blaze these playrooms

We’ll make it go HOT and won't stop ‘til we hit the spot ✨





AS USUAL

Queerness

Fluid exchange

Leg pain

Sweet memories





IN CHARGE OF AUDITORY PLEASURE

Dileta

Pleurire

Yuzu

Monik

TnT

Almevan

Aiox

Shellac

and+++





IN CHARGE OF VISUAL PLEASURE

>> Performances

Collectif Nu.es

Myriam Foisy - Maude Choquet-Blanchette - Fjord Gagnebin - Cachou Trudel Langevin

+ RMZ X Elisa Donna + Lys de Pshit

>> Lights & VJing

Collectif Crocodealdunil

Marwan Sekkat - Joy Boisvert





INSTRUCTIONS

1. Grab your ticket here : 15 $ or + (this is a fundraiser! <3)

2. Check your emails to become a member of YOTA*, the party's venue and know the address : 5$ extra

3. Check your emails again : Now you know where’s the party ;)





PWYC

No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Please write to us at [email protected] if you need a free ticket.





BRÛLANCES is the new radical queer festival brought to you by the P!nk bloc, following Montréal’s Radical Queer Semaine, which queered the city for years. Bringing together activists from different backgrounds, the festival is created as a space for sharing, exploring and transformation.





*YOTA is a new creative community space, accessible only to suscribing members. In order to become a member, you have to consent to a contribution of at least 5$/month. This will give you access to YOTA's full program. For more information, and to discover how you can become a member, go to yota.space

Membership can be cancelled at any time





The festival’s full program is here





Follow us on Insta for all the updates





Please share our GoFundMe by clicking here <3