Club moune X Brûlances 2.0

We are sold out, a donation does not give access to a ticket
Nous sommes sold out, un don ne donne pas accès à un billet
***Everyone needs to become a member of YOTA***
***Tout le monde doit devenir membre de YOTA***
CLUB MOUNE X BRÛLANCES
Party de financement et clôture du Festival queer radical!
2 dancefloors ~ 2 playrooms ~ performances
Samedi 10 juin
22h-7h - Emplacement secret
20$ et +
!!!LIRE LES INSTRUCTIONS
Mets le feu sur les dancefloors
Chauffe-moi dans les playrooms
Ça va être CHAUD CHAUD CHAUD ✨
COMME D’HABITUDE
Queerness
Échanges de fluides
Douleurs aux jambes
Beaux souvenirs
EN CHARGE DU PLAISIR AUDITIF
Dileta
Pleurire
Yuzu
Monik
TnT
Almevan
Aiox
Shellac
et+++
EN CHARGE DU PLAISIR VISUEL
>> Performances
Collectif Nu.es
Myriam Foisy - Maude Choquet-Blanchette - Fjord Gagnebin - Cachou Trudel Langevin
+ RMZ X Elisa Donna + Lys de Pshit
>> Éclairage & VJing
Collectif Crocodealdunil
Marwan Sekkat - Joy Boisvert
INSTRUCTIONS
Prends ton billet ici - 15$ et + (c’est une levée de fonds! <3)
Regarde tes courriels pour savoir comment devenir membre de YOTA*, le lieu du party - 5$ de plus
Regarde tes courriels encore : Maintenant tu connais l’emplacement secret!
PWYC
Personne ne sera refusé par manque de fonds. Écris nous à [email protected], si t’as besoin d’une entrée gratuite
BRÛLANCES est le nouveau festival queer radical qui se veut la succession de la Radical Queer Semaine, qui a animé et dévergondé la ville pendant plusieurs années. Né d’une initiative du P!NK BLOC et regroupant des militant•es de différents horizons, le festival est créé comme un espace de mise en commun, d’exploration et de transformation.
*YOTA est un nouvel espace créatif et communautaire accessible uniquement par abonnement. Afin de devenir membre, vous devez consentir à apporter une contribution financière d'au moins 5$ par mois à l'organisme. Cela vous donnera ensuite accèes à leur programmation complète. Pour plus d'informations, et pour découvrir comment vous abonner, dirigez-vous au yota.space
Vous pouvez annuler votre abonnement en tout temps
Programmation complète du festival ici
Suivez-nous sur instagram pour tous les updates
Partagez notre GoFundMe en cliquant ici! <3
CLUB MOUNE X BRÛLANCES
Fundraiser and closing party for the Radical queer festival!
2 dancefloors ~ 2 playrooms ~ performances
Saturday, June 10
10pm-7am - Secret venue
20$ +
!!!READ INSTRUCTIONS
Come heat these dancefloors
Cum blaze these playrooms
We’ll make it go HOT and won't stop ‘til we hit the spot ✨
AS USUAL
Queerness
Fluid exchange
Leg pain
Sweet memories
IN CHARGE OF AUDITORY PLEASURE
Dileta
Pleurire
Yuzu
Monik
TnT
Almevan
Aiox
Shellac
and+++
IN CHARGE OF VISUAL PLEASURE
>> Performances
Collectif Nu.es
Myriam Foisy - Maude Choquet-Blanchette - Fjord Gagnebin - Cachou Trudel Langevin
+ RMZ X Elisa Donna + Lys de Pshit
>> Lights & VJing
Collectif Crocodealdunil
Marwan Sekkat - Joy Boisvert
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Grab your ticket here : 15 $ or + (this is a fundraiser! <3)
2. Check your emails to become a member of YOTA*, the party's venue and know the address : 5$ extra
3. Check your emails again : Now you know where’s the party ;)
PWYC
No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Please write to us at [email protected] if you need a free ticket.
BRÛLANCES is the new radical queer festival brought to you by the P!nk bloc, following Montréal’s Radical Queer Semaine, which queered the city for years. Bringing together activists from different backgrounds, the festival is created as a space for sharing, exploring and transformation.
*YOTA is a new creative community space, accessible only to suscribing members. In order to become a member, you have to consent to a contribution of at least 5$/month. This will give you access to YOTA's full program. For more information, and to discover how you can become a member, go to yota.space
Membership can be cancelled at any time
The festival’s full program is here
Follow us on Insta for all the updates
Please share our GoFundMe by clicking here <3