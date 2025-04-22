Dear Fundraising Volunteers,

We are excited to invite you to participate in the rewarding experience of packing meals for those in need. Our initiative, 'One Million Meals Peterborough', aims to inspire the residents of our city to positively impact the lives of others. By joining this event, you will not only contribute to a collective effort but also engage in a fun, hands-on activity that fosters teamwork.

So far we've packed 926,640!

We would be pleased to welcome you on APRIL 4th at LOCATION TBD for this community event. You may choose to participate in one or more shifts with Kids Against Hunger Canada, assisting in the packing of food for the hungry.

We will be organizing packing lines of 14 individuals, which is our target number for each team. However, it is perfectly acceptable if your team consists of 10 or 12 members.

We have set a very low registration cost of $10, but It is essential to cover the cost of the food being packed, which is $0.50 per meal. A donation of $75 would significantly aid us in achieving our goal of raising $20,000 to pack 50,000 meals.

If you are unable to donate the $75, you can easily share the link to your own Fundraising Page (automatically created when you "Join") and share it with your network through social media and email. This is a straightforward yet fulfilling way to witness the generosity of your family and friends as they contribute to this noble cause.



