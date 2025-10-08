2025-2026 Marion Carson Family Fun Run 5K

Hosted by
This registration permits participation for up to six individuals residing within the same household. Each registered participant will receive a commemorative medal in recognition of their achievement, subject to availability.
*By selecting this registration type, I acknowledge and accept full responsibility for any minors included in this registration. I confirm that I am authorized to register them and will ensure their compliance with all event rules and guidelines.
This registration is for one adult participant. Each registered individual will receive a commemorative medal in appreciation of their support for this meaningful cause, subject to availability.
*By selecting this registration type, I confirm that I am registering myself as an individual participant and agree to abide by all event rules and guidelines.
This registration is designed for our youngest participants. Each registered child will receive a commemorative medal to celebrate their accomplishment, subject to availability.
*Children under the age of 12 must be registered by and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 4 may participate free of charge but must still be accompanied by a registered adult.
**By selecting this registration type, I acknowledge and accept full responsibility for any minors included in this registration. I confirm that I am authorized to register them and will ensure their compliance with all event rules and guidelines.
Running might not be your thing, or maybe you're unavailable on race day—but your support still matters. By sponsoring a family of runners, you’re helping them pursue their goals while contributing to a meaningful cause. Your generous sponsorship provides essential resources and encouragement, empowering every participant to cross the finish line with pride.
Be a part of something unforgettable—support a family today and help make this event truly special for everyone involved.
Running might not be your thing, or maybe you're unavailable on race day—but your support still matters. By sponsoring an individual runner, you’re helping them pursue their goals while contributing to a meaningful cause. Your generous sponsorship provides essential resources and encouragement, empowering every participant to cross the finish line with pride.
Be a part of something unforgettable—support a runner today and help make this event truly special for everyone involved.
Running might not be your thing, or maybe you're unavailable on race day—but your support still matters. By sponsoring a child participant, you’re helping nurture their confidence, support their goals, and contribute to a meaningful cause. Your generous sponsorship provides the encouragement and resources they need to cross the finish line with pride.
Be a part of something unforgettable—support a child today and help make this event truly special for everyone involved.
