A Year of Blessings: Operation Double Happiness

A Five Blessings Collective Production

Co-Presented by Gateway Theatre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre

devised and co-written by Derek Chan, Jasmine Chen, Howard Dai, Kristin Fung, and Nancy Tam





Celebrate the Winter Solstice with the final episode of the A Year of Blessings audioplay series!





Taiwanese mandarin ducks Clara and Cici are identical twins who have been in rivalry since birth and are now estranged, but their daughters Jamie and Mallory are tightly connected–thanks to the interwebs. The two BFF cousins hatch Operation Double Happiness to unite their family for the Winter Solstice celebration in Taiwan. Jamie and Mallory narrate their mission to us in this heist-style, spy-movie episode—think The Incredibles meets 007. Will the wily cousins be able to restore family harmony?





The original recording of Family Harmony composed by Robyn Jacob, performed by Angela Chu, Debi Wong, Nhi Do, and Tiana Jung; Fight Song composed by Robyn Jacob, performed by Nhi Do and Debi Wong





Sound Design by Nancy Tam

Mixed and mastered by Ira Jordison

Illustrations by Cherry Lu

Voice Direction / Performance Direction by Jasmine Chen

Charlie Cooper – Associate Producer





A Year of Blessings is devised and co-written by Five Blessings Collective—Nancy Tam, Derek Chan, Robyn Jacob, Jasmine Chen, Howard Dai—Amanda Sum, and Kristin Fung