Writer/Director Sky Gilbert presents MY LITTLE BRONY: THE MUSICAL

Produced by Bronies-on-the-run-Productions

With music by Stewart Borden

Starring Nathaniel Bacon and Graham Conway

The Epochal Imp - 123 Danforth Avenue | Toronto





MY LITTLE BRONY: THE MUSICAL explores the inner private worlds of two young men struggling with their brony fandom and their feelings for each other. Cecil is an aspiring animator and Maximillian is a computer programmer. They meet online — and then finally in person — at a My Little Pony conference, and share their enthusiasm. Are Cecil and Maximillian falling in love, or are they just two very sensitive young men experiencing the magic of friendship? Will they finally sort out all of their problems? And perhaps the most pressing question of all — will they finally be able to remove their glasses?





Since 2010 — with the creation and release of the phenomenally successful children’s cartoon My Little Pony — a fanbase of monumental proportions has been growing among — not only young girls — but young men who are particularly devoted to the show. These young men have been labelled ‘bronies’ (brothers in ponydom!) And they flock to the many My Little Pony (Bronycon) conferences that take place all over the world.





Before the release of the documentary Bronies: The Completely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony was released (2012), the adult fandom of the show was “treated like a misunderstood taboo to the rest of the world.” But since then, countless young men have begun to openly adore characters like Twilight Sparkle and Fluttershy, and to celebrate sentiment, human feeling, vulnerability, and beauty. ‘Brony fandom’ has been a game changer for these young men; as they celebrate the exploration of their own femininity without shame or guilt.





But what happens if you are a devoted brony, but you find yourself developing special feelings for another young male brony fan? Is that the ‘magic friendship’ that My Little Pony celebrates, or is it something else? Does it, in fact, mean you are gay?