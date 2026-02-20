25th Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
Keswick (Roches Point), ON, Canada
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
-Name listed on program
-One ticket to the event
-Name listed in program
-Two tickets to this event
-Name listed in program
-Two tickets to the event
-Name listed in program and on website
-Four tickets to the event
-Verbal acknowledgement during the event
-Logo on website and program
-Six tickets to the event
-Name listed as primary sponsor on all materials
-Verbal acknowledgement during the event
-Logo on website, program, and signage
-Six tickets to the event
$
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