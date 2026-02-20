Loretto Maryholme Spirituality Centre

Hosted by

Loretto Maryholme Spirituality Centre

About this event

25th Anniversary Celebration

379A Bouchier St.

Keswick (Roches Point), ON, Canada

Early-Bird Admission
$75
Available until Apr 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Supporter
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Friend
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Eastern White Cedar Sponsor
$250

-Name listed on program

-One ticket to the event


Serviceberry Sponsor
$500

-Name listed in program

-Two tickets to this event


White Oak Sponsor
$1,000

-Name listed in program

-Two tickets to the event



American Basswood (or Linden) Sponsor
$2,500

-Name listed in program and on website

-Four tickets to the event


Sugar Maple Sponsor
$5,000

-Verbal acknowledgement during the event

-Logo on website and program

-Six tickets to the event


Eastern White Pine Sponsor
$10,000

-Name listed as primary sponsor on all materials

-Verbal acknowledgement during the event

-Logo on website, program, and signage

-Six tickets to the event


Add a donation for Loretto Maryholme Spirituality Centre

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