Gorge Canada Day Picnic 2024 - Market Vendor Registration & Fee

Gorge Canada Day Picnic 2024 - Canada Day Market Vendors Registration

Vendors are required to register by paying the $50 Vendor Fee. On July 1st, we will come around with this registration list to ensure that you have registered. There will be no additional fees to be paid on July 1st, so your receipt will be this purchase/receipt. Vendors may not "show up" on the day without being registered.





Due to the popularity of the event and the large crowds attending every year, vendors spaces are limited to 60. We are unable to reserve specific spots for Market Vendors. You are restricted to Zone 5 of the Event and a few spots in other zones. You will receive a Package from us, by email, closer to the event with maps and points to observe about the day.





**NOTE: we are now using Zeffy instead of Eventbrite. Zeffy takes no fees at all from us, but they do have a suggested donation when you complete the registration. You do NOT have to give what they suggest, you can choose another amount or enter zero.**