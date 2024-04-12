Darkness into Light Trivia Night 2024

Grab your pals for an evening of brain-teasing fun at our Trivia Night Fundraiser!

Put your knowledge to the test while supporting a great cause. Gather your friends, family, and colleagues for a night of trivia to raise funds for this year's Darkness Into Light walk with all proceeds going to BC Crisis Centre.







Date: 12th April 2024Time: 6pm-LateLocation: Donnellans Irish Pub, Granville StTickets: $10 per person

Wear yellow or vibrant colours on the night to help shine the light

Raffle on the night for prizes!

Get your team together and compete in rounds of exciting trivia questions, from pop culture to history, science to sports, and everything in between.