Immanuel Christian School

Hosted by

Immanuel Christian School

About this event

26th Annual Immanuel Christian School Golf Tournament

5421 Hamilton Rd

Dorchester, ON N0L 2B0, Canada

Single Player Entry Fee
$200

Includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, and dinner.

Team Entry
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes of golf, golf carts, lunch and dinner for 4 players.

Food Sponsor
$5,000

We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:

-Signage on banner

-Signage on dinner tables

-Sponsorship on golf cart

-4 entries into the tournament

Tournament Sponsor
$3,000

We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 3 tee decks
- Sponsorship on golf cart
- 4 entries into the tournament

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 2 tee decks
- Sponsorship on golf cart

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 1 tee deck
- Sponsorship on golf cart

Silver Sponsor
$600

We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Sponsorship on golf cart

Add a donation for Immanuel Christian School

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