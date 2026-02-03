26th Annual Immanuel Christian School Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, and dinner.
Includes 18 holes of golf, golf carts, lunch and dinner for 4 players.
We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
-Signage on banner
-Signage on dinner tables
-Sponsorship on golf cart
-4 entries into the tournament
We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 3 tee decks
- Sponsorship on golf cart
- 4 entries into the tournament
We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 2 tee decks
- Sponsorship on golf cart
We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Signage on 1 tee deck
- Sponsorship on golf cart
We invite you to participate in our exciting annual golf tournament and support a great cause! This sponsorship level associated benefits are:
- Sponsorship on golf cart
$
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