26th Annual Winter Trivia Night by Rotary Club of St. Catharines Lakeshore

Hosted by
About this event
We now use Canada's own Zeffy as our on-line promotional and ticketing platform (as over 50,000 other charities now do including our own sister Rotary Club here in St. Catharines).
Zeffy is entirely funded by VOLUNTARY DONATIONS by the ticket purchaser. The system suggests a percentage BUT you can choose whatever amount seems right to you (INCLUDING ZERO) on the drop down menu offered on-screen. Just select "Other" on the drop down menu and you can enter any amount from 0 (zero) or more as you see fit. Apparently about 40% of ticket purchasers choose to donate some amount BUT YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO DO SO. If you have any questions at all on this move to Zeffy, please email [email protected].
We now use Canada's own Zeffy as our on-line promotional and ticketing platform (as over 50,000 other charities now do including our own sister Rotary Club here in St. Catharines).
Zeffy is entirely funded by VOLUNTARY DONATIONS by the ticket purchaser. The system suggests a percentage BUT you can choose whatever amount seems right to you (INCLUDING ZERO) on the drop down menu offered on-screen. Just select "Other" on the drop down menu and you can enter any amount from 0 (zero) or more as you see fit. Apparently about 40% of ticket purchasers choose to donate some amount BUT YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO DO SO. If you have any questions at all on this move to Zeffy, please email [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!