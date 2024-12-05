CAPCC 2024 RMH Dessert Evening Fundraiser Tickets

Join us in celebrating at our Annual Dessert Evening Fundraiser in Rocky Mountain House.





Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Location: Lou Soppit Community Centre

Time: Doors open at 6 pm. The main event begins at 7 pm

Auction: Join us for an exciting SILENT auction at the event.









Tickets to the event are free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our event sponsors.

All proceeds from the dessert evening will go towards the operational funds of the Rocky Mountain House location of the CAPCC. These funds allow the Centre to extend grace and provide education and ongoing, compassionate support in our local community before, during, and after pregnancy.





For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].









The CAPCC is a registered charitable organization (#11911 2357 RR 0001). Donations are tax-deductible. Tax receipts for annual donations of $20 or more are sent once per year. Spending of funds is confined to programs and projects approved by the Board of Directors. Restricted contributions will be used as designated with the understanding that when the needs have been met or cannot be completed, the remaining restricted contributions will be used where needed most. CAPCC respects and is committed to protecting the privacy of our donors. As per the Alberta Charitable Fundraising Act 4(1)(c) and 4(2); the CAPCC is planning to raise an estimated amount of $1,254,075 this year. It will cost our organization an estimated amount of $143,456.



