Raw Feelings
Raw Feelings turns 11: Faciendo Soundsystem & Max Sprauer

TBA, Montreal

Raw Feelings turns 11! Friday June 28th with Faciendo Soundsystem & Max Sprauer.


Faciendo, a quasi-anonymous and amorphous DJ entity featuring Desyn, Tom Morgan & Rama. Known for their long-form approach to DJ sets, these renowned record collectors will rally into the morning, pushing some of their deepest digs. This rare appearance is a special treat you do not want to miss.


Joining them is our dear friend, one of NYC's emerging talents, passionate record collector, and expert edit surgeon, Max Sprauer, the mastermind behind Pearled Records.

All powered by a Danley sound system provided by our friends at Elastique Audio.


We are set to have a very special night.


More info will be shared to ticket holders by email only.

