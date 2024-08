Kids Spring Cookie Decorating Session





Join Courtney from Wildflour Fields to decorate a set of Spring themed cookies!





WHO: Children

Age 0 - 5: Must be accompanied by parent

Age 6 - 13: Drop off session





WHEN: Saturday April 27th 2024 from 11 am to 1:30 pm





WHERE: Wildflour Fields Studio, 664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario.





COST: $35 per child