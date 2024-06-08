Latinx Artist Gathering at Latitude 53

Drop by this Latinx artist gathering on Saturday May 11 from 2-4pm to get to know other Latinx creatives! Artists Mariana Muñoz Gomez, Francesca Carella Arfinengo & Daniela Smith-Fernandez from MiradorX Art Collective are visiting from Winnipeg and will be in attendance. This gathering is open to artists and creative people of all sorts from Central & South America and the Caribbean.





This event is presented in conjunction with Mariana Muñoz's exhibition A volar entre rocas at the Society of Northern Alberta Printmakers, which runs from May 4 to June 8, 2024. Mariana would like to acknowledge the generous support of the Winnipeg Arts Council with funding from the City of Winnipeg.





Face masks will be available at the door. Please note Latitude is not a fully accessible space. Please visit https://www.latitude53.org/accessibility for more information.