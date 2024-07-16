1UP Office Tour: WSP

Join us with WSP, one of Canada's largest engineering and environmental consulting companies, for a tour of their office on July 16, 2024, aimed at giving high school students a glimpse into the day-to-day life of different city-building careers. For more information about WSP, please visit their website: https://www.wsp.com/en-ca.

Please Note

This is a high school students-only event. Parents are allowed to stay on-site but we do not have the capacity to include them in our tour.





Meeting Point

We will begin the tour in the building's lobby located at 25 York St, Toronto, ON M5J 2V5.







Schedule

11:00am - 11:15am: Introduction

11:15am - 11:25am: Tour of office

11:25am - 11:55am: Presentation on WSP's Active Transportation & Complete Streets team

11:55am - 12:40pm: Free lunch

12:40pm - 1:00pm: Game / Interactive activity

1:00pm - 1:30pm: Career Q&A

Directions

WSP is located on York Street just south of Front Street and Union Station.





WSP can be accessed by TTC Subway Line 1 to Union Station, and the 509 Harbourfront Streetcar.





Parking

WSP does not offer visitor or free parking at any time. There is an underground parking lot at 25 York Street next to the Scotiabank Arena costing $24/24 hours







Accessibility

Please specify in this form whether you will require accommodations throughout this tour. The building is well-equipped with elevators should you need them.