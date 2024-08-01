2024 Run To The Beat!

This ticket includes:
- Admission to the run
- A custom shirt
- Medal
- Food & Water (sandwiches, gatorade, water)
Runner's Registration - General Admission
$30
Runner's Registration - Late Purchase
$30
This is a ticket for those who want to run (and contribute to the babies' heart surgeries) but missed the ticketing period.
This ticket will not include a shirt and a medal. It will only include water, a sandwich, and gatorade!
