22nd Benefit Evening of Les Petits Rois Foundation

Les Petits Rois Foundation invites you to its 22nd Benefit Evening





ON OCTOBER 18, 2023, AT 6:30 PM

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal

Wilder Building - 1435 De Bleury Street, Montreal





Tirages sur place. Règlements du concours .





EVENT PROGRAM





Cocktail reception: 6:30 PM • Show: 8:00 PM

Welcome message by Geneviève Borne and Jean-Philippe Wauthier

Numerous exceptional items up for auction

Special treats for all guests

Emotional private concert





Order your tickets online or download the pdf form here!





WORD FROM THE HONORARY PRESIDENT 2023:





"It is with great pleasure that I have accepted the honorary presidency of the 22nd edition of the fundraising evening for the Foundation Les Petits Rois. As a member of the board of directors, I am impressed by the energy and tenacity with which Vânia Aguiar and their team dedicate themselves to the mission of our organization.





Having had the opportunity to daily interact with an uncle living with an intellectual disability, I truly appreciate the difference we can all make in the lives of these promising young individuals. By allowing them to flourish, learn, and thrive in society, we also offer them the opportunity to feel useful, loved, and valued. And in doing so, we give ourselves the chance to grow through their influence. From the bottom of my heart, I express my deepest gratitude for your generosity, solidarity, and kindness."









François Leclair

Honorary President