Community Dinner Fundraiser

Includes any drink, dessert and choice of dinner.
Halal and Vegetarian Options Available
Please note that this does not include the $5 entry fee which will be required at the door!
Additional Donations for CPFQ's Emergency Gaza Program
$5
All dinner ticket proceeds and donations will go to Gaza through the CPFQ's Emergency Gaza Program.
If you would like to add onto your donation please do so here.
Additional Donations for The Lebanese Red Cross
$5
In solidarity with our people in Lebanon, SPHR McGill, SPHR Concordia, LSA McGill and LSA Concordia will also be donating a portion of our proceeds to the Lebanese Red Cross.
If you would like to add onto your donation please do so here.
