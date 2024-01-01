The 2024 Youth Infringement Festival: Week 1

Now in its 26th year, the Youth Infringement Festival is an open access performing arts festival for Ottawa youth ages 16 to 25 to develop and produce original work with the support of professional mentors. The Festival will showcase six original one-act plays written, directed, stage managed, and performed by artists who are under the age of 25. In order to decrease financial barriers, all tickets are pay-what-you-can: for in-person tickets, patrons can choose the option they're comfortable with from our PWYC pricing tiers.





Join us at 6:30pm each night for live entertainment in the Studio!





To purchase tickets for Week 2, please visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/49015634-b2a4-4492-9c49-21bd72e438f2













SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 6

Jerome!

What the World Needs Now

Patchwork





Thursday, March 7

Patchwork

Jerome!

What the World Needs Now





Friday March 8

What the World Needs Now

Patchwork

Jerome!





Thursday, March 14

Fun & Games

The Way It Seems

YIF Improv





Friday, March 15

The Way It Seems

YIF Improv

Fun & Games





Saturday, March 16

YIF Improv

Fun & Games

The Way It Seems





Show Synopses

Jerome! by Matthew Godfrey

Directed by Noah Boonov, Stage Managed by Sam Mason, featuring Eris Hector, Harley Wegner, Somya Goomer, Mitchell Plunkett, Charlotte Raycevich





"Remember watching sitcoms on the couch, laughing with the people beside you at the antics of a quirky -and often disgruntled- group of friends or otherwise acquaintances? Well, what if you could feel all that again, and more! What if the laughter faltered and faded into background static, as your mind filled with the ever-growing possibility that this show is about you in a way you couldn’t have previously comprehended. Laugh track! Gut punch! Theme song!”





What the World Needs Now by Gabbie Cruz

Directed by Sarah Ivanco, Stage Managed by Winton Daum, featuring Jazy Remillard, Ness Dorion, Canda Habonimana, Alec Kyte, Chris McNeice





"For centuries, we’ve been told the earth was a spinning sphere flying through space, but have you ever stopped to think – what if that wasn’t true? Welcome to the 2024 Flat Earth Convention – People will come from all around the world."





Patchwork by Corinne Viau and collaborators

Directed by Corinne Viau, Stage Managed by Riley Hickey, Assistant Stage Managed by Marina Stone, featuring Elif Nur Darende, Karelle Sikapi, Mariana Gomez





A devised piece on language and the subtle- and not-so-subtle- ways it affects us all





Fun & Games

Created by Aliza Itskovich, Gabbie Cruz, Owen McGowan, Lilliauna Snow, Julia Graham, Theresa Graham, Matt McManus Euler, and Victoria Ricciardelli





"Hello, and welcome to Fun & Games Incorporated, the best toy store to exist! Please enjoy this high-quality training video, created by your new manager Yacht Johnson, as part of your onboarding process. We will be reviewing our policies and procedures, meeting your fellow staff members, and helping you to get familiar with the store. Prepare to be the newest addition to the best family you could ever hope for!"





The Way It Seems by Amelia Alam

Directed by Lucille Giwa-Amu, Stage Managed by Ebehiremen (Ehi) Iyere, featuring Anesu Jubani, Astrid Nannini, Billy Mott, Dahlya Gellner, Janani Suthan, Joheva (Jojo) Cobby





George Cunningham wakes up after a car accident with amnesia to a world that feels very wrong. He doesn’t know what exactly is wrong, but it feels off-kilter nonetheless. His wife, doctor, boss, and everyone around him tries to convince him it’s all okay, but he doesn’t fully believe it. This sci-fi comedy touches on themes of power, autonomy, and what it means to be human.





YIF Improv

Improvisational theatre, or "improv" is entirely made up on the spot! Through short games and scenes, this improv troupe will take you through a different show every night, all that you can expect is a good time



















