Codes d'accès | Membership

Dedicated to the promotion of contemporary musical creation for more than 30 years, Codes d'access has produced more than a hundred events, presented the music of hundreds of composers, remunerated hundreds of performers, welcomed thousands of spectators and counted hundreds of members within it. For all these years, Access Codes has played a leading role in the musical world. The organization still remains a major gathering place for young artists.
Why ?
- To participate in the development of the organization;
- To learn the functioning and workings of a non-profit organization;
- To support the next generation of new music!
- To encourage a musical institution anchored in the artistic landscape for several years!
- To take advantage of member rates during our events.