April 29th 6:30pm - Session d'information "Préparer le départ" Op Reassurance / "Preparing for departure" Information session
Pre-Deployment Information Session
Free
The session will take place online. You will receive the Teams link by email after registering.
The session will take place online. You will receive the Teams link by email after registering.
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