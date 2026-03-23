Centre de ressources pour les familles militaires Valcartier

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Centre de ressources pour les familles militaires Valcartier

About this event

April 29th 6:30pm - Session d'information "Préparer le départ" Op Reassurance / "Preparing for departure" Information session

Pre-Deployment Information Session
Free

The session will take place online. You will receive the Teams link by email after registering.

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