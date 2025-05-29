29 May 2025 Fallen Heroes: Their Journey Home Victoria

3130 Tillicum Rd

Victoria, BC V9A 6T2, Canada

General admission
CA$25
Seating is first come first serve Doors open at 6:00
Military, family, veterans, seniors and children under 16
CA$15
Seating is first come first serve Doors open at 6:00
Commissionaires
CA$10
Discounted tickets for Commissionaires and their families! Seating is first come first serve Doors open at 6:00
