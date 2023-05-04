Our community comes together every year for Tree Planting Day, uniting to plant trees, create a greener environment, and give back to nature. This year, your participation holds even more significance as the funds raised will support our expanding health services, positively impacting the lives of those in need.





Additionally, we are thrilled to share that anonymous donors have pledged to match your donation. For every dollar contributed, the donor will add an additional dollar, doubling your impact.





Program details:





Date: May 4, 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 9 am – 12 noon

Venue: Phyllis Rawlinson Park, Richmond Hill

Registration Fee: $10 for Individuals / $20 for Families of max. 4

Activities:

1. Planting native trees and shrubs with equipment

2. Removing invasive buckthorn from the site

3. Removing litter and debris from the area









How to Sign Up?





Click the "Registration" button on the right.

Fill in all required information. For individual sign-ups, go to the "Individual Campaign" section; for family sign-ups, go to the "Family" section. Submit, and your fundraising page will be created.

Share your unique link to ask for donation support









How to Support?





There are two ways to support our campaign:





Participate in the event and donate

Not planting, donate only

















Donating to Participants:





Click the "Donate" bar on the right side.

Choose "To individual or a family" to see the lists.

Click the name you'd like to support.

Complete the donation process by filling in the required information.

E-tax receipts will be automatically generated and emailed for all successful transactions.









Not Planting, but Want to Donate to 105 Gibson Centre?





Click "Donate".

Choose "To the general campaign".

Fill in the required information and complete the process.

E-tax receipts will be automatically generated and emailed for all successful transactions.









Let’s make a positive impact together!