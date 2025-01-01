Layer05
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

DEEP WEB

TBA


DEEP WEB 



A night of music reaching into the depths of the internet, from weird core to mutant bass and gabber to head breaking jungle ~ As if you were discovering the most transcendental and cursed findings from far-out forums ~ Shaping who you are ~ Do you remember the dial up tone sounds?




An after hours event thrown by your local dancing Goblin


With sounds brought to you by


Kiju

Nahash b2b OJPB

Hydragen (LA)

Neo Edo

Hellgrammite b2b Homesick 

Goblin Can Dance b2b AIOX


Soundsystem by Mays Acoustics 


TRUE BASS FILLING YOUR HARD DRIVE UP

 


This is in a new space on st Laurent and it is still in development  ~ Please come to the space with respect and love for the people around you and the place ~ 


$30 ALL NIGHT LONG


 


LIMITED REDUCED TICKETS  FOR THOSE IN NEED AND WANT TO BE PART OF THE SPACE



common:freeFormsBy