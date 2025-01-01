



DEEP WEB









A night of music reaching into the depths of the internet, from weird core to mutant bass and gabber to head breaking jungle ~ As if you were discovering the most transcendental and cursed findings from far-out forums ~ Shaping who you are ~ Do you remember the dial up tone sounds?















An after hours event thrown by your local dancing Goblin





With sounds brought to you by





Kiju

Nahash b2b OJPB

Hydragen (LA)

Neo Edo

Hellgrammite b2b Homesick

Goblin Can Dance b2b AIOX





Soundsystem by Mays Acoustics





TRUE BASS FILLING YOUR HARD DRIVE UP





This is in a new space on st Laurent and it is still in development ~ Please come to the space with respect and love for the people around you and the place ~





$30 ALL NIGHT LONG









LIMITED REDUCED TICKETS FOR THOSE IN NEED AND WANT TO BE PART OF THE SPACE







