DEEP WEB
A night of music reaching into the depths of the internet, from weird core to mutant bass and gabber to head breaking jungle ~ As if you were discovering the most transcendental and cursed findings from far-out forums ~ Shaping who you are ~ Do you remember the dial up tone sounds?
An after hours event thrown by your local dancing Goblin
With sounds brought to you by
Kiju
Nahash b2b OJPB
Hydragen (LA)
Neo Edo
Hellgrammite b2b Homesick
Goblin Can Dance b2b AIOX
Soundsystem by Mays Acoustics
TRUE BASS FILLING YOUR HARD DRIVE UP
This is in a new space on st Laurent and it is still in development ~ Please come to the space with respect and love for the people around you and the place ~
$30 ALL NIGHT LONG
LIMITED REDUCED TICKETS FOR THOSE IN NEED AND WANT TO BE PART OF THE SPACE