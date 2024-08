Sensei Ed Roche has been studying in martial arts for the past 32 years and has been teaching martial arts for the past 30 years in the Peterborough and surrounding area. He studied a wide variety of styles of martial arts which include: Muay Thai, Arnis, Jiu jitsu, Karate, Boxing and Hapkido. The overall focus of his dojo is to help you better understand the mechanics of fighting and how to use your body in relation to self defense

This is a 12 week course starting January 8 and ends April 1.