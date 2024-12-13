29th Annual Tender Hearts Gala - Friday Night Fever

Tickets guarantee a groovy evening filled with a delicious 3-course meal, music by DJ Joe Lyons-Rising, as well as a spectacular live and silent auction! Your ticket has a chance to WIN a trip to New York, USA!
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
- Eight complimentary Tickets to the Gala, plus 8 chances to win a trip to New York, USA
- Corporate logo on all print materials with recognition as Title Sponsor
- Opportunity to deliver the opening remarks at Gala
- Corporate logo on Seasons Centre website event page as Title Sponsor with click-thru link to your website
- Corporate logo in Gala Program on Sponsor Page
- One full page ad in Gala Program (artwork provided by sponsor)
- Title Sponsor recognition on slide show displayed during event
- Option to include your corporate swag (event appropriate materials to be provided by sponsor)
- Social media exposure
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four complimentary Tickets to the Gala, plus 4 chances to win a trip to New York, USA
• Corporate logo on all print materials with recognition as Platinum Sponsor
• Corporate logo on Seasons Centre website event page as Platinum Sponsor with click-thru link to your website
• Corporate logo in Gala Program on Sponsor Page
• Half page ad in Gala Program (artwork provided by sponsor)
• Platinum Sponsor recognition on slide show displayed during event
• Option to include your corporate swag (event appropriate materials to be provided by sponsor)
• Social media exposure
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two complimentary Tickets to the Gala, plus 2 chances to win a trip to New York, USA
• Corporate logo on Seasons Centre website event page as a Gold Sponsor with click-thru link to your website
• Corporate logo in Gala Program on Sponsor page
• One quarter page ad in Gala Program (artwork provided by sponsor)
• Gold Sponsor recognition on slide show displayed during event
• Option to include your corporate swag (event appropriate materials to be provided by sponsor)
• Social media exposure
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
• Corporate logo on Seasons Centre website event page as a Silver Sponsor with click-thru link to your website
• Corporate logo in Gala Program on Sponsor page
• Silver Sponsor recognition on slide show displayed during event
• Social media exposure
Bronze Sponsor
$500
• Company name on Seasons Centre website event page as a Bronze Sponsor with click-thru link to your website
• Company name in Gala Program on Sponsor page
• Bronze Sponsor recognition on slide show displayed during event
• Social media exposure
