Women FORE Women

Hosted by

Women FORE Women

About this event

29th Annual Women's Golf Tournament Product Donations

9503 Dublin Line

Milton, ON L9T 2X7, Canada

Goodie Bag Donations
Free

Ideally, 144 items all the same

If you have 144 pens and 144 chips, select 2 tickets.

Gift Card Donations
Free

Select the ticket quantity based on the gift card value. If you have 2 cards for $25, select 1 ticket. If you have 2 cards for $25 and 1 for $50, select 2 tickets.

Gift Basket Donations
Free

Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different gift baskets.

Silent Auction Item Donations
Free

Silent Auction items are larger value items. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.

Penny Auction Item Donations
Free

Penny Auction items are lower-value items. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.

Other Item Donations
Free

Other items you don't know where to place. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!