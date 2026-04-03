29th Annual Women's Golf Tournament Product Donations

Hosted by
About this event
Ideally, 144 items all the same
If you have 144 pens and 144 chips, select 2 tickets.
Select the ticket quantity based on the gift card value. If you have 2 cards for $25, select 1 ticket. If you have 2 cards for $25 and 1 for $50, select 2 tickets.
Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different gift baskets.
Silent Auction items are larger value items. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.
Penny Auction items are lower-value items. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.
Other items you don't know where to place. Select the ticket quantity based on the number of different items.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!