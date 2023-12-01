MBA Networking event - December 2023

Dear students - past and present! 🎓🚀





AEMBA, your student association, invites you to another edition of the MBA Student Networking Evening! Whether you're a current student, professor or recent graduate, this is the event for you.





📅 Date: Friday, December 1, 2023





🕕 Time: 5:30pm to 9pm





📍 Location: Salon Jakarta - HEC Hélène-Desmarais (A.661)





Don't miss this opportunity to network and chat over drinks before the fast-approaching exams!





Tickets are $20.





We look forward to hearing from you!





Sincerely yours

Your AEMBA