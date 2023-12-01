Logo
MBA Networking event - December 2023

501 Rue De la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H2Z 1Z5, Canada

Dear students - past and present! 🎓🚀


AEMBA, your student association, invites you to another edition of the MBA Student Networking Evening! Whether you're a current student, professor or recent graduate, this is the event for you.


📅 Date: Friday, December 1, 2023


🕕 Time: 5:30pm to 9pm 


📍 Location: Salon Jakarta - HEC Hélène-Desmarais (A.661)


Don't miss this opportunity to network and chat over drinks before the fast-approaching exams! 


Tickets are $20.


We look forward to hearing from you!


Sincerely yours

Your AEMBA

