Entry to School Group Program Caregiver Meetings (Duffin's Bay)

As part of our 2024-2025 Entry to School Group Program, we are offering voluntary caregiver meetings to all families. The goal of these meetings are to share your child’s current areas of strength, areas of development, review good for all support strategies used in the classroom, and allow caregivers to ask questions about your child’s progress.

You will have the opportunity to choose from a few different days and time slots that are being offered to meet with members of your child's ETS team. The dates and times may vary based on the ETS location your child attends. In order to accommodate a meeting time for all of our ETS families, time slots will be firm and will be 15 minutes in length. You will only be able to schedule a meeting up until 48 hours before the meeting date/time, after this time the booking slots will close. Meetings will be attended virtually via Microsoft Teams, and a link will be shared once you have registered.

Please note that there is a possibility that not all members of your child’s ETS team will be present during these meetings if conflicts occur with scheduling. However, any important information to be shared by a member who is unable to attend can be communicated by another member of the ETS team.

If you are unable to find a date and time that works for your schedule but would like to request a caregiver meeting, please connect with your Classroom Lead to determine if there are any other options available to meet aside from the dates offered.





Time Slots

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 9:00 - 9:15 AM

9:20 - 9:35 AM

9:40 - 9:55 AM

10:00 - 10:15 AM

10:20 - 10:35 AM

10:40 - 10:55 AM

11:00 - 11:15 AM

11:20 - 11:35 AM

11:40 - 11:55 AM

1:00 - 1:15 PM

1:20 - 1:35 PM

1:40 - 1:55 PM

2:00 - 2:15 PM

2:20 - 2:35 PM

2:40 - 2:55 PM









Friday, May 17, 2024 10:00 - 10:15 AM

10:20 - 10:35 AM

10:40 - 10:55 AM

11:00 - 11:15 AM

11:20 - 11:35 AM

11:40 - 11:55 AM

12:00 - 12:15 PM

1:30 - 1:45 PM

1:50 - 2:05 PM

2:10 - 2:25 PM

2:30 - 2:45 PM

We are looking forward to meeting and sharing your child’s progress and next steps with you!