ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

Hosted by

ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

About this event

🏫🌞2nd payment - 2025 - 2026 - École Arabe Qobaa🌞🏫

5905 Grande-Allée

Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada

Two children (Partial Payment)
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Second payment of school fees for two children

Three children (Partial payment)
$495
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Second payment of school fees for three children

Four children (Partial payment)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Second payment of school fees for four children

Special Case - Cas particulier
$185

Cas particulier. Ne pas utiliser ce ticket sauf si nous vous avons demandé de le faire. Merci.

Please do not select this ticket, unless we asked you to do so. Thanks

Special Case - Cas particulier 2
$50

Cas particulier. Ne pas utiliser ce ticket sauf si nous vous avons demandé de le faire. Merci.

Please do not select this ticket, unless we asked you to do so. Thanks

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!