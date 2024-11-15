SAVETHEVANIERCATS RESCUE SANCTUARY

Jute nests are hand made with non toxic all natural materials. Utilizing the instinct of camoflauge in brush or trees, Our Jute Nests give full range of view from inside, while creating a safe space that mimics natural surroundings. Removable for washing bedding is included. One size, custom sizes available upon request. Any colour you choose, embellishments, lights, feet, legs, or stands are optional. Hanging version and wall mounted also available. Sensory deprivation nests are also by request only for nervous or anxious cats requiring a sturdy, silent, dim space they can escape to when overwhelmed. No questions asked money back guarantee if your cat doesn't LOVE its nest. We are confident you will love them too!

