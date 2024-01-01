Master Class w/ Yu-Hsien (Spain/Taiwan): Danza Estilizada (Stylized Dancing)

About the class

Through the exercises, we open our bodily awareness to the world of stylized dance. Above all, we focus on coordination, technique, and the musicality of castanets along with the body. We take advantage of these 2 hours to enjoy different characteristics of Spanish dance and to experience various sensations.





About the instructor

Hsueh Yu Hsien, a talented dancer with the Ballet Nacional de España, began her journey at age 3 and became the first Taiwanese student at the Real Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Mariemma. She specializes in Spanish dance and has taught extensively in Taiwan.

Highlights of her career:

• 🏆 1st Prize & Outstanding Dancer at the 33rd Spanish Dance and Flamenco Choreography Competition (2024)

• 🌟 Multiple grants from Taiwan's National Arts Council for her innovative projects

• 🎉 Numerous awards at international dance competitions

Her work blends performance, choreography, and teaching, making a significant impact on the dance world.





Members

Flamenco Rosario Members get a 10% discount. If you are a member, please email to [email protected] to get the code. If you want to become a member, click here.