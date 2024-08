Tennis Pour Tous 2024

📆 DATE: Every Saturday from May 18th to June 15th: 5 sessions.



⏲ 2 AGE GROUPS: 🧒🏼 8 to 10 years old from 9 to 10 a.m. 🧒🏽 10 to 12 years old from 10 to 11 a.m.



🎾 Level: Beginner.



💲 COST: $25 total.



📍 LOCATION : IGA Stadium