2024 Annual Ceremonial Review Banquet - 952 Air Cadet Squadron

Join us for an evening of celebration and fellowship! The Annual Ceremonial Review Banquet is a time for cadets and their families to reflect on a successful training year with stories and laughter, celebrate achievements with awards and kudos, and say goodbye to old friends as they move on from the cadet program.





This year's event will take place on June 8th at 17:30 at the Polish Canadian Cultural Centre. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner and salute our cadets and officers for a fantastic year.





If there is anything we can do to ensure the event to accessible for yourself or other guests, please contact comment with your ticket purchase or email Bronwyn Sanjari at [email protected] to discuss. We will do our best to accommodate.





The cost of tickets is $25/cadet and $45/guest. Please note that cadets are seated family-style with their peers in the centre of the banquet. Guests are seated at tables around the perimeter of the room. It's first come first serve so families will share tables with other guests.





When purchasing your ticket please be aware that you will need to zero out the contribution to Zeffy to ensure you are not charged a fee for the transaction. You will also have an opportunity to add an optional donation to the squadron along with your ticket purchase. Please note that all donations are greatly welcomed, however, we are unable to issue a tax receipt as we are a non-profit youth group, but not (yet) a registered charity. Thank you for your support.