Wild Rose Humane Society presents Raise the Woof - A Stand Up Comedy Show

Raise the Woof Join Wild Rose Humane Society for their fundraiser in conjunction with Raise the Woof

Raise the Woof is an outstanding night of comedy in support of you local animals in shelter!









This year our fundraiser will take place:

Saturday, September 16th @ The Crossing Restaurant & Bar, Olds , Alberta - Located at Olds College

Doors Open: 7pm

Event Starts: 8pm

General admission: $50







We will be having a Silent Auction and Raffle basket. There will also be a cash bar available.







Each year Raise the Woof touring comedians really deliver on their promise to bring gut busting laughs to a sell out crowd! Raise the Woof raises money each year for animal shelter through Canada & USA which ensure that animals in need can get that new life that they so deserve.





This is a great opportunity to bring a group of friends, have a girls girls night out or date for two.