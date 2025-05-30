2nd Annual All in Lucky 7 Cocktail & Casino Night

Hosted by
Mont-Royal, QC H4T 1H4, Canada
With this ticket you receive exclusive access to our cocktail & casino event including Specialty food, Premium open bar*, Valet service & DJ entertainment to dance the night away and experience the luck of the 7's at our casino tables.
*18+ Event: This event is exclusively for those aged 18 and above.
This ticket includes all the services offered in the 'All in Lucky 7' admission, with the following additional specialties: Designated bar-side seating area, 1 bottle service, all night table-side drink service.
*All group tickets will be provided in a single, consolidated PDF file. Each guest’s individual ticket, complete with a unique QR code, will be included within this file. Please ensure that every guest receives their individual ticket and is prepared to present their QR code upon entry to the event.
This ticket includes all the services offered in the 'All in Lucky 7' admission, with the following additional specialties: Designated bar-side seating area, 2 bottle services, all night table-side drink service.
This ticket includes all the services offered in the 'All in Lucky 7' admission, with the following additional specialties: Designated sofa lounge, 2 bottle services, all night table-side drink service.
This ticket includes all the services offered in the 'All in Lucky 7' admission, with the following additional specialties: Designated sofa lounge, 3 bottle services, all night table-side drink service.
