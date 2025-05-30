2nd Annual All in Lucky 7 Cocktail & Casino Night

This ticket includes all the services offered in the 'All in Lucky 7' admission, with the following additional specialties: Designated bar-side seating area, 1 bottle service, all night table-side drink service.





*All group tickets will be provided in a single, consolidated PDF file. Each guest’s individual ticket, complete with a unique QR code, will be included within this file. Please ensure that every guest receives their individual ticket and is prepared to present their QR code upon entry to the event.

*18+ Event: This event is exclusively for those aged 18 and above.