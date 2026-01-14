Amanda Todd Legacy Society

Hosted by

Amanda Todd Legacy Society

About this event

Buy Tickets | 2nd Annual Amanda Todd Legacy Golf Tournament 2026

19675 Meadow Gardens Way

Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2S9, Canada

Golf Team of 4
$1,000

Group of 4 golfers. Includes cart and dinner.


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Individual Golfer
$275

Golf + cart + dinner (you will be paired with other golfing individuals to make a group of 4).

Dinner only
$100

Join for DINNER ONLY.

Dinner - Table of 8
$720

We are pleased to offer the opportunity to purchase a table of eight for the golf tournament dinner. We will contact you via email for the names of your dinner guests at your table.

Add a donation for Amanda Todd Legacy Society

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