Buy Tickets | 2nd Annual Amanda Todd Legacy Golf Tournament 2026

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Group of 4 golfers. Includes cart and dinner.
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Golf + cart + dinner (you will be paired with other golfing individuals to make a group of 4).
Join for DINNER ONLY.
We are pleased to offer the opportunity to purchase a table of eight for the golf tournament dinner. We will contact you via email for the names of your dinner guests at your table.
$
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