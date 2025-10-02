Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

Hosted by

Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

About this event

Add a donation for Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

$

Sales closed

2nd Annual Ladies' 9-Hole Classic Tournament

597 Essex County Rd 50

Harrow, ON N0R 1G0, Canada

Team of Four
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf, Dinner, and Drink ticket for four people.

Dinner Only
$30

This ticket is for dinner only and is open to anyone.

Entertainment
$10

Enjoy an evening of live music and beautiful surroundings after dinner at the tournament with this $10 entertainment ticket.

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Be the Name Behind the Game! Your brand takes center stage as the event

becomes: “ (Your company Name) Ladies’ 9-Hole Classic Tournament”

Perks include:

  • Top logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 2 complimentary foursomes
  • Opportunity to speak at the opening or awards ceremony
  • Booth/table at registration and the hole of your choice
Dinner Sponsor
$1,000


Host the Happiest Hour of the Day!

  • Logo signage on all dinner tables
  • Verbal recognition during the meal
  • 1 complimentary foursome
Hit the Green
$500
  • Branded signage at the designated hole
  • Name listed in the event program
  • Recognition during the awards ceremony
Closest to the Pin
$500
  • Branded signage at the designated hole
  • Name listed in the event program
  • Recognition during the awards ceremony
Putting Contest
$500

Put Your Name Where the Action Is!

  • Branded signage at the putting green
  • Verbal shout-out during the awards
  • Option to present the prize
Hole Sign
$250

Your Brand, Front and Centre

Cust om branded sign at one tee

Name/logo featured in the event program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!