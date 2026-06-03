2nd Annual Peter Martin Memorial Golf Tournament Golf Registration (2026)

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About this event
Individual tournament entry fee. Includes lunch and dinner reception
Foursome tournament entry fee. Includes lunch and dinner reception for all four participants
Join the Cocktail Hour which will start around 5pm. Dinner will start around 5:30pm. The dinner will be buffet style and will include options that would suffice for allergies/dietary restrictions such as vegetarian. Cash bar.
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