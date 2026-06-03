Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association

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Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association

About this event

2nd Annual Peter Martin Memorial Golf Tournament Golf Registration (2026)

8525 Mississauga Rd

Brampton, ON L6Y 0C1, Canada

Individual
$250

Individual tournament entry fee. Includes lunch and dinner reception

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome tournament entry fee. Includes lunch and dinner reception for all four participants

Dinner Only
$75

Join the Cocktail Hour which will start around 5pm. Dinner will start around 5:30pm. The dinner will be buffet style and will include options that would suffice for allergies/dietary restrictions such as vegetarian. Cash bar.

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