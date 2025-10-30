2nd Annual Poppy's Path Fundraising Gala presented by Courchesne Dental in partnership with Westboro Station Dental

Hosted by
About this event
A three-course meal will be served, featuring Braised Short Rib as main and 2 glasses of wine. Please let us know of any dietary restrictions or requests for Vegetarian at [email protected]. If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with. Tables will be of 10.
A three-course meal will be served, featuring Braised Short Rib as main with 2 glasses of wine. Please let us know of any dietary restrictions or requests for Vegetarian at [email protected]. If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with. Tables will be of 10.
Come along to the after party with a DJ and tear up the dance floor. No dinner included, but snacks and bar available.
Start time is 8:30pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!