Poppy's Path

Hosted by

Poppy's Path

About this event

2nd Annual Poppy's Path Fundraising Gala presented by Courchesne Dental in partnership with Westboro Station Dental

525 Legget Dr

Kanata, ON K2K 3G4, Canada

Individual Tickets
$135

A three-course meal will be served, featuring Braised Short Rib as main and 2 glasses of wine. Please let us know of any dietary restrictions or requests for Vegetarian at [email protected]. If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with. Tables will be of 10.

Table of 10 Group
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A three-course meal will be served, featuring Braised Short Rib as main with 2 glasses of wine. Please let us know of any dietary restrictions or requests for Vegetarian at [email protected]. If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with. Tables will be of 10.

DJ After Party
$50

Come along to the after party with a DJ and tear up the dance floor. No dinner included, but snacks and bar available.


Start time is 8:30pm

Add a donation for Poppy's Path

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!