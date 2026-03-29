2nd Annual Ron Linnes Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
Team registration - 4 golfers
Includes:
- burger and beer warm up
- 18 holes of golf
- dinner
Why be a hole sponsor? - Your business logo and name will be prominently displayed at the sponsored hole, in event materials, and on social media and promotional content. - It's yours to customize. Hold branded giveaways, contests, or interactive experiences for golfers at your sponsored hole. - You are helping to make Dreams come true for Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands children.
Why be a tournament sponsor? - Your business logo and name will be prominently displayed at onsite, in event materials, and on social media and promotional content. - Your business will be recognized from the podium at the dinner - We will work with you to customize other brand activation opportunities throughout the day. - You are helping to make Dreams come true for Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands children.
Why be the presenting sponsor?
-VIP Team registration (4 golfers) and 2 power carts included. Burger and beer warm up and dinner.
-Exclusive opportunities - your brand featured on the side of the drone for the new golf ball drop 50/50, brand features on 50/50 page which will promoted throughout BC for two weeks prior to the tournament.
-Plus all of the benefits of a Tournament Sponsor.
$
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