2nd Annual Stonehouse CommuniTEA Auction

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Treat yourself to delicious drinks and pastries.
Aroma Coffee Gift Pack - $42 value
Daves' Bakery Willow Point GC - $20
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Arbonne Gift Set donated by Kim DeGagne. Includes glass filled with a variety of Arbonne healthy beverages, a Resurfacing Body Exfoliator, a Shea Butter Hand Cream and an adorable bicycle bag.
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Jellycat Lars Llama is a retired, soft plush toy featuring creamy white-chocolate fur, a long neck, and "biscuity" hooves. Characterized by a gentle, smiling expression and tufty ears, this popular stuffed animal is a retired item, it is highly sought after by collectors.
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Explore around the mid island with this special trio of cafe experiences!
Quadra - $50 at Aroma Cove Cafe & Bakehouse
Campbell River - $25 at Island Grind
Comox - $30 at Tidal Cafe
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With so many dining options to choose, what will you spend this Beach Fire gift card on? Patio season is coming!
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Experience the beauty of nature in the comfort of your home with the Bough & Antler "Woodland Spirits" Cocktail Glass Set.
This giftable set of four comes in a hand-stamped cardboard gift box, making it the perfect gift for the cocktail lover in your life.
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Make dinnertime easy with a Burnin' Stuff Meals & More gift card. Lots of delicious options in store.
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Studio3992.ca houses a collective of artists offering a variety of images. A macro photo of different solutions backlit to create stunning colours. This image was created by member Mike Jensen. The printed piece is protected in a wrap, comes with matting and is ready for an 11x14 frame.
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Enjoy an initial one hour Naturopathic Session (value $250) and a 30 minute follow up session (value $120) with Dr. Stacey Savard - located in Tyee Plaza. Certificates valid until May 1st, 2027.
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Enjoy a paint night for two guests Crows Nest Gallery and Art Studio in Willow Point.
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Quest Shoes & Clothing - Women Owned and Operated Since 1988 located in the Heart of Campbell River. Stylish, Comfortable, Quality Footwear & Clothing for all walks of life. Items great for travelling the world.
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A 4 hour Whale and Wildlife Zodiac Tour for two guests to explore the waters of the Salish Sea, Discovery Passage, and Johnstone Strait.
With an abundance of wildlife in our area, we have the opportunity to encounter Humpback Whales, Killer Whales, Pacific White-Sided Dolphins, Bears, Steller Sea Lions, and so much more! This tour is offered multiple times daily.
The gift certificate is valid until the end of the 2027 season and cannot be redeemed during the month of August.
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Shop at Wisteria Boutique for fashion or accessories with this $25 gift certificate and enjoy organized jewelry while with this travel pouch from Pixie Mood.
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Enjoy a treatment from Discovery Laser. This Jet Peel Express Facial can be enjoyed from now to July 27th, 2026.
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Plan your next ink at Free Coast Tattoo company with this gift certificate. Located in downtown Campbell River.
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Treat yourself to spices and herbs with the Gathering Place Trading Company.
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Peter Dawson Print donated by Fork & Arrow Restaurant
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Spend four unforgettable hours on a zodiac tour for two exploring one of the most wildlife-rich regions on the Pacific coast. Cruise through scenic channels and remote islands as you search for whales and marine life in their natural habitat.
Valid until October 2026.
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Super soft casual loungewear pants (size xl) and a $25 La Tee Da Gift Certificate valid until October 2026.
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Studio3992.ca houses a collective of artists offering a variety of images. A black and white photo of a popular staircase in Market Square - Victoria, BC. This image was created by member Mike Jensen. The printed piece is protected in a wrap, comes with matting and is ready for an 11x14 frame.
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