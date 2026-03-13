Campbell River Community Foundation
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Campbell River Community Foundation

Hosted by

Campbell River Community Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2nd Annual Stonehouse CommuniTEA Auction

Pick-up location

605 11 Ave, Campbell River, BC V9W 4G5, Canada

Aroma Coffee & Daves' Bakery - value $62 item
Aroma Coffee & Daves' Bakery - value $62 item
Aroma Coffee & Daves' Bakery - value $62 item
Aroma Coffee & Daves' Bakery - value $62
$31

Starting bid

Treat yourself to delicious drinks and pastries.

Aroma Coffee Gift Pack - $42 value

Daves' Bakery Willow Point GC - $20

Arbonne Gift Set - value $125 item
Arbonne Gift Set - value $125 item
Arbonne Gift Set - value $125
$60

Starting bid

Arbonne Gift Set donated by Kim DeGagne. Includes glass filled with a variety of Arbonne healthy beverages, a Resurfacing Body Exfoliator, a Shea Butter Hand Cream and an adorable bicycle bag.

Jellycat from The Urbanary - value $59 item
Jellycat from The Urbanary - value $59 item
Jellycat from The Urbanary - value $59
$29

Starting bid

Jellycat Lars Llama is a retired, soft plush toy featuring creamy white-chocolate fur, a long neck, and "biscuity" hooves. Characterized by a gentle, smiling expression and tufty ears, this popular stuffed animal is a retired item, it is highly sought after by collectors.

Explore Mid-Island Cafes - value $105 item
Explore Mid-Island Cafes - value $105 item
Explore Mid-Island Cafes - value $105 item
Explore Mid-Island Cafes - value $105
$52

Starting bid

Explore around the mid island with this special trio of cafe experiences!
Quadra - $50 at Aroma Cove Cafe & Bakehouse
Campbell River - $25 at Island Grind
Comox - $30 at Tidal Cafe

Gift Card to Beach Fire Brewing - value - $100 item
Gift Card to Beach Fire Brewing - value - $100 item
Gift Card to Beach Fire Brewing - value - $100
$50

Starting bid

With so many dining options to choose, what will you spend this Beach Fire gift card on? Patio season is coming!

Bough & Antler Woodland Spirits Glassware Set - value $56 item
Bough & Antler Woodland Spirits Glassware Set - value $56 item
Bough & Antler Woodland Spirits Glassware Set - value $56
$28

Starting bid

Experience the beauty of nature in the comfort of your home with the Bough & Antler "Woodland Spirits" Cocktail Glass Set.


This giftable set of four comes in a hand-stamped cardboard gift box, making it the perfect gift for the cocktail lover in your life. 

Burnin' Stuff Gift Card - value $50 item
Burnin' Stuff Gift Card - value $50 item
Burnin' Stuff Gift Card - value $50
$25

Starting bid

Make dinnertime easy with a Burnin' Stuff Meals & More gift card. Lots of delicious options in store.

Studio3992.ca print "Daydream" - value $100 item
Studio3992.ca print "Daydream" - value $100 item
Studio3992.ca print "Daydream" - value $100
$50

Starting bid

Studio3992.ca houses a collective of artists offering a variety of images. A macro photo of different solutions backlit to create stunning colours. This image was created by member Mike Jensen. The printed piece is protected in a wrap, comes with matting and is ready for an 11x14 frame.

Campbell River Wellness / Vital Roots Wellness - value $370 item
Campbell River Wellness / Vital Roots Wellness - value $370 item
Campbell River Wellness / Vital Roots Wellness - value $370
$185

Starting bid

Enjoy an initial one hour Naturopathic Session (value $250) and a 30 minute follow up session (value $120) with Dr. Stacey Savard - located in Tyee Plaza. Certificates valid until May 1st, 2027.

Crows Nest Paint Night for Two - value $115 item
Crows Nest Paint Night for Two - value $115 item
Crows Nest Paint Night for Two - value $115
$57

Starting bid

Enjoy a paint night for two guests Crows Nest Gallery and Art Studio in Willow Point.

Quest Shoes & Clothing Gift Card #1 - value $75 item
Quest Shoes & Clothing Gift Card #1 - value $75 item
Quest Shoes & Clothing Gift Card #1 - value $75
$37

Starting bid

Quest Shoes & Clothing - Women Owned and Operated Since 1988 located in the Heart of Campbell River. Stylish, Comfortable, Quality Footwear & Clothing for all walks of life. Items great for travelling the world.

4 hour Campbell River Whale Watching for two - value $445 item
4 hour Campbell River Whale Watching for two - value $445 item
4 hour Campbell River Whale Watching for two - value $445
$222

Starting bid

A 4 hour Whale and Wildlife Zodiac Tour for two guests to explore the waters of the Salish Sea, Discovery Passage, and Johnstone Strait.

With an abundance of wildlife in our area, we have the opportunity to encounter Humpback Whales, Killer Whales, Pacific White-Sided Dolphins, Bears, Steller Sea Lions, and so much more! This tour is offered multiple times daily.

The gift certificate is valid until the end of the 2027 season and cannot be redeemed during the month of August.

Wisteria Boutique Gift Certificate & Travel Case - $165 item
Wisteria Boutique Gift Certificate & Travel Case - $165 item
Wisteria Boutique Gift Certificate & Travel Case - $165 item
Wisteria Boutique Gift Certificate & Travel Case - $165
$82

Starting bid

Shop at Wisteria Boutique for fashion or accessories with this $25 gift certificate and enjoy organized jewelry while with this travel pouch from Pixie Mood.

Discovery Laser Jet Peel Express Facial - value $205 item
Discovery Laser Jet Peel Express Facial - value $205 item
Discovery Laser Jet Peel Express Facial - value $205
$102

Starting bid

Enjoy a treatment from Discovery Laser. This Jet Peel Express Facial can be enjoyed from now to July 27th, 2026.

Free Coast Tattoo Gift Certificate - value $75 item
Free Coast Tattoo Gift Certificate - value $75 item
Free Coast Tattoo Gift Certificate - value $75
$37

Starting bid

Plan your next ink at Free Coast Tattoo company with this gift certificate. Located in downtown Campbell River.

Gathering Place Gift Certificate - $50 value item
Gathering Place Gift Certificate - $50 value item
Gathering Place Gift Certificate - $50 value
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to spices and herbs with the Gathering Place Trading Company.

Peter Dawson Art from Fork & Arrow - value $100 item
Peter Dawson Art from Fork & Arrow - value $100 item
Peter Dawson Art from Fork & Arrow - value $100
$50

Starting bid

Peter Dawson Print donated by Fork & Arrow Restaurant

4 hour Eagle Eye Adventures Tour for two - value $398 item
4 hour Eagle Eye Adventures Tour for two - value $398 item
4 hour Eagle Eye Adventures Tour for two - value $398
$199

Starting bid

Spend four unforgettable hours on a zodiac tour for two exploring one of the most wildlife-rich regions on the Pacific coast. Cruise through scenic channels and remote islands as you search for whales and marine life in their natural habitat.
Valid until October 2026.

La Tee Da Gift Certificate & Lounge Pants - $136 item
La Tee Da Gift Certificate & Lounge Pants - $136 item
La Tee Da Gift Certificate & Lounge Pants - $136
$68

Starting bid

Super soft casual loungewear pants (size xl) and a $25 La Tee Da Gift Certificate valid until October 2026.

Studio3992.ca print "Which Way" - value $100 item
Studio3992.ca print "Which Way" - value $100 item
Studio3992.ca print "Which Way" - value $100
$50

Starting bid

Studio3992.ca houses a collective of artists offering a variety of images. A black and white photo of a popular staircase in Market Square - Victoria, BC. This image was created by member Mike Jensen. The printed piece is protected in a wrap, comes with matting and is ready for an 11x14 frame.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!