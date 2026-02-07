2SLGBTQ+ Groups/Organizations 2026

About this event
If your organization is a specifically designated queer organization that is mandated to work solely on improving the life of 2SLGBTQ+ members of the community. This includes 2SLGBTQ+ grass-roots, not-for-profits, and charities. Please note that your organization will only be allowed to sell branded items for FUNDRAISING PURPOSES ONLY and any items sold must include your logo.
Tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for providing your own tent, table, chairs, and lighting. Generators are not permitted; however, you are welcome and encouraged to bring portable power banks to power or charge your vendor spot.
Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.
Select this category if your organization is a specifically designated queer organization that is mandated to work solely on improving the life of 2SLGBTQ+ members of the community. This includes 2SLGBTQ+ grass-roots, not-for-profits, and charities. As pride continues to be a protest for our fundamental rights, we believe our 2SLGBTQ+ groups should always have the right to be seen and heard. Thank you for all your hard work in the community.
This parade entry package includes one small vehicle slot. This includes up to 25 marchers per registered group. You may purchase additional marchers below. This will be strictly monitored before and during the event.
This adds 25 marchers to your group; thanks for fundraising for York Pride. Count this as a $25 donation to York Pride.
