2SLGBTQ+ Groups/Organizations 2026

Select this category if your organization is a specifically designated queer organization that is mandated to work solely on improving the life of 2SLGBTQ+ members of the community. This includes 2SLGBTQ+ grass-roots, not-for-profits, and charities. As pride continues to be a protest for our fundamental rights, we believe our 2SLGBTQ+ groups should always have the right to be seen and heard. Thank you for all your hard work in the community.



This parade entry package includes one small vehicle slot. This includes up to 25 marchers per registered group. You may purchase additional marchers below. This will be strictly monitored before and during the event.