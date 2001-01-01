Logo
Association Des Francophones Des Kootenays Ouest
FR
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Volunteers Registration - YÉ DAY FEST"

Spokane St, Rossland, BC V0G 1Y0, Canada

The YÉ DAY FEST is coming up very soon, and we need your help to make this first edition a success for the entire Rossland community. On May 25th, we come together to celebrate the joy of the francophone community with a challenge area, entertainment, music, and French food. All information available here


Depending on the role you sign up for, you should expect to volunteer for approximately 3.5-4 hours.

To sign up as a volunteer:

  1. Choose which task you would like to be assigned to.

  2. On the following page, select your time slot if necessary.

  3. You can sign up more than one volunteer at a time or sign up for multiple tasks!

On the day of the event, you will receive a meal voucher: either for Holly Crêpes (food truck on-site) or Under The Belly, and a pin to wear to show your fantastic involvement.

THANK YOU 1000x!

Free forms by