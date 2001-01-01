Volunteers Registration - YÉ DAY FEST"

The YÉ DAY FEST is coming up very soon, and we need your help to make this first edition a success for the entire Rossland community. On May 25th, we come together to celebrate the joy of the francophone community with a challenge area, entertainment, music, and French food. All information available here





Depending on the role you sign up for, you should expect to volunteer for approximately 3.5-4 hours.

To sign up as a volunteer:

Choose which task you would like to be assigned to. On the following page, select your time slot if necessary. You can sign up more than one volunteer at a time or sign up for multiple tasks!

On the day of the event, you will receive a meal voucher: either for Holly Crêpes (food truck on-site) or Under The Belly, and a pin to wear to show your fantastic involvement.

THANK YOU 1000x!