30th Anniversary Online Auction

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Starting bid
Don't let the pickleball craze pass you by!
1.5 hour private lesson for 4 people at Pickleball Hub with head professional Vinh Nguyen. Includes equipment, court rental and can be redeemed at any of their 3 locations.
Value: $300
Generously donated by Pickleball Hub
Starting bid
Learn to fly with Sapphire Circus Arts!
Try aerial silks with a safe and inclusive recreational circus program. Anyone can do it - no experience is necessary.
Up to 10 participants (adults or kids ages 9+) - perfect for a birthday party!
Expires May 1, 2028
Value: $200
Generously donated by Sapphire Circus Arts
Starting bid
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 (6-quart) 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker for fast family suppers! Includes four (microwave safe) bowls, and handmade soup cozies to keep it all warm while you eat.
Total Value: $250
Generously donated by: Janice Hurlburt (instant pot) and JoAnne Kasper (bowls + cozies)
Starting bid
Value: $100
Generously donated by Tzin Wine and Tapas
Starting bid
Show your pride with art by local queer artist, Caitlin Grant.
Paintings depict the transgender, lesbian, and bisexual pride flags, respectively.
Total Value: $150
Generously donated by Caitlin Grant
Starting bid
Elevate your hair care routine with this premium three-piece set. Includes a 250ml Repair & Restore Shampoo, a 200ml Repair & Restore Conditioner, and a 50ml Nourishing Hair Oil — formulated to strengthen, smooth, and bring new life to damaged or dull hair. A must-have for anyone who wants salon-worthy results at home.
Value: $144
Generously donated by Dollhouse Hair Boutique and Barber Blonde
Starting bid
Stunning handmade tote bag, perfect for any book-lover! Comes pre-stocked with two novels (The Maid, by Nita Prose; and The World Before Us, by Aislinn Hunter) and a blank journal for all your thoughts and ideas.
Total Value: $110
Generously donated by JoAnne Kasper
Starting bid
Indulge in the essence of the French Riviera with this elegant two-piece body care set. Includes a 300ml Renewing Hand Wash and a 100ml Nourishing Hand Cream, both enriched with luxurious botanicals to cleanse, soften, and restore the skin. A perfect gift for anyone who loves a touch of everyday luxury.
Value: $98
Generously donated by Dollhouse Hair Boutique and Barber Blonde
Starting bid
Bundle of three handmade and local goodies:
Total Value: $115
Generously donated by: Hodgepodge Bags (tote bag), Courtney Willick (quilt), and Drift (gift card)
Starting bid
Bundle of three handmade and local goodies:
Total Value: $115
Generously donated by: Hodgepodge Bags (tote bag), Heather Galarneau (soap), and Drift (gift card)
Starting bid
Lovely handmade ceramic trinket dishes, with vase for small cut flowers or seedlings, plus flower seeds!
Total Value: $90
Generously donated by: Chris McManus (trinket dishes), and Dena Epp (vase + seeds)
Starting bid
Treat yourself around Edmonton this summer with gift cards from three local businesses:
Value: $70
Generously donated by Anastasia Kulpa (Birch and Bear) and James Schutz (Square One, Annie Rue)
Starting bid
Treat yourself around Edmonton this summer with gift cards from three local businesses:
Value: $70
Generously donated by: James Schutz (Coco, Kind) and Drift
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!