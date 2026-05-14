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Korora Choir Association

About this event

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30th Anniversary Online Auction

Private Pickleball Lesson for Four item
Private Pickleball Lesson for Four
$175

Starting bid

Don't let the pickleball craze pass you by!

1.5 hour private lesson for 4 people at Pickleball Hub with head professional Vinh Nguyen. Includes equipment, court rental and can be redeemed at any of their 3 locations.

Value: $300


Generously donated by Pickleball Hub

1-Hour Private Aerial Silks Lesson for up to 10 people item
1-Hour Private Aerial Silks Lesson for up to 10 people item
1-Hour Private Aerial Silks Lesson for up to 10 people
$120

Starting bid

Learn to fly with Sapphire Circus Arts!

Try aerial silks with a safe and inclusive recreational circus program. Anyone can do it - no experience is necessary.


Up to 10 participants (adults or kids ages 9+) - perfect for a birthday party!

Expires May 1, 2028

Value: $200


Generously donated by Sapphire Circus Arts

Soup Lovers Bundle item
Soup Lovers Bundle item
Soup Lovers Bundle item
Soup Lovers Bundle
$130

Starting bid

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 (6-quart) 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker for fast family suppers! Includes four (microwave safe) bowls, and handmade soup cozies to keep it all warm while you eat.

Total Value: $250


Generously donated by: Janice Hurlburt (instant pot) and JoAnne Kasper (bowls + cozies)

$100 Gift Card for Tzin Wine and Tapas item
$100 Gift Card for Tzin Wine and Tapas
$70

Starting bid

Value: $100

Generously donated by Tzin Wine and Tapas

Three Pride Flag Paintings (4x6) item
Three Pride Flag Paintings (4x6)
$70

Starting bid

Show your pride with art by local queer artist, Caitlin Grant.

Paintings depict the transgender, lesbian, and bisexual pride flags, respectively.

Total Value: $150


Generously donated by Caitlin Grant

Oribe Hair Care Gift Set item
Oribe Hair Care Gift Set item
Oribe Hair Care Gift Set
$80

Starting bid

Elevate your hair care routine with this premium three-piece set. Includes a 250ml Repair & Restore Shampoo, a 200ml Repair & Restore Conditioner, and a 50ml Nourishing Hair Oil — formulated to strengthen, smooth, and bring new life to damaged or dull hair. A must-have for anyone who wants salon-worthy results at home.

Value: $144


Generously donated by Dollhouse Hair Boutique and Barber Blonde

Bookworm Bundle item
Bookworm Bundle item
Bookworm Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Stunning handmade tote bag, perfect for any book-lover! Comes pre-stocked with two novels (The Maid, by Nita Prose; and The World Before Us, by Aislinn Hunter) and a blank journal for all your thoughts and ideas.

Total Value: $110


Generously donated by JoAnne Kasper

Oribe Hand Care Gift Set item
Oribe Hand Care Gift Set item
Oribe Hand Care Gift Set
$45

Starting bid

Indulge in the essence of the French Riviera with this elegant two-piece body care set. Includes a 300ml Renewing Hand Wash and a 100ml Nourishing Hand Cream, both enriched with luxurious botanicals to cleanse, soften, and restore the skin. A perfect gift for anyone who loves a touch of everyday luxury.

Value: $98


Generously donated by Dollhouse Hair Boutique and Barber Blonde

Handmade & Local Bundle #1 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #1 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #1 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #1
$60

Starting bid

Bundle of three handmade and local goodies:

  • a one-of-a-kind tote bag, handmade in Edmonton with upcycled material and fabric scraps
  • the softest ever handmade baby quilt (1m x 1m) perfect for your own baby, or to give as a gift.
  • $25 gift card for Drift! Can be used at the Food Truck (May - Oct), Retail Shop (year round) , or at the Shamrock Curling Club (Oct - Mar)

Total Value: $115


Generously donated by: Hodgepodge Bags (tote bag), Courtney Willick (quilt), and Drift (gift card)

Handmade & Local Bundle #2 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #2 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #2 item
Handmade & Local Bundle #2
$60

Starting bid

Bundle of three handmade and local goodies:

  • a one-of-a-kind tote bag, handmade in Edmonton with upcycled material and fabric scraps. One side features polka dots and the other side features pink roses.
  • 24 bars of bespoke handmade soap, made with olive and coconut oils. Your choice of scent, including: lavender, geranium, apple, coconut, eucalyptus, orange, vanilla, lemongrass, and tea tree.
  • $25 gift card for Drift! Can be used at the Food Truck (May - Oct), Retail Shop (year round) , or at the Shamrock Curling Club (Oct - Mar)

Total Value: $115


Generously donated by: Hodgepodge Bags (tote bag), Heather Galarneau (soap), and Drift (gift card)

Handmade Ceramics Bundle item
Handmade Ceramics Bundle item
Handmade Ceramics Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Lovely handmade ceramic trinket dishes, with vase for small cut flowers or seedlings, plus flower seeds!

Total Value: $90


Generously donated by: Chris McManus (trinket dishes), and Dena Epp (vase + seeds)

Edmonton Treat Tour #1 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #1 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #1 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #1
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself around Edmonton this summer with gift cards from three local businesses:

  • $25 at Square One Coffee
  • $25 at Birch and Bear Pizza
  • $20 at Annie Rue Ice Cream

Value: $70

Generously donated by Anastasia Kulpa (Birch and Bear) and James Schutz (Square One, Annie Rue)

Edmonton Treat Tour #2 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #2 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #2 item
Edmonton Treat Tour #2
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself around Edmonton this summer with gift cards from three local businesses:

  • $25 at Coco Bubble Tea
  • $25 at Drift
  • $20 at Kind Ice Cream

Value: $70

Generously donated by: James Schutz (Coco, Kind) and Drift

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