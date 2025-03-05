30th Anniversary Paint Rain Barrel Auction

The bright and cheerful colours of this creation are a salute to a brighter future for our city, with the breakwall, lighthouse, and Sleeping Giant as a constant reminder of our resilience. As the water is collected in the rain barrel, it's a short layover until the water makes its way through our gardens, through city infrastructure, and out to Lake Superior, where the painting takes place.
This barrel is sponsored by Bay Media & Public Relations
Almost Done by Joanne Valley
$200
Starting bid
This barrel was inspired by the memories I have made while working on puzzles with different family members. It was always fun spending time together, sharing stories and experiences with coffee, sometimes wine, while still focusing on a difficult puzzle. It was always exciting when we reached the final 2-3 pieces, and bittersweet at the same time, but it didn’t last long, for another puzzle would soon be started. My hope is that this barrel will bring back some memories for others or be the inspiration to make some new ones.
Morning Gathering by Irene Czank Tait
$200
Starting bid
I chose this scene to reveal the beauty of our incredible Northwestern Ontario. Viewing the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that we are so fortunate to experience. I exhibited wildlife that survive together in our forests. Protection of our environment is critical to the many lives of all wildlife, from the small insects to large mammals and including all birds. Eco Superior is proud to now be offering guided Forest Therapy Walks in Thunder Bay. Forest Therapy reduces stress, improves mood, boosts immunity, improves concentration, improves sleep, increases self esteem and returns us to a sense of belonging.
Loving Common by Erin Szturm
$200
Starting bid
Loving Common was painted with our environment in mind. Several reference images of natural expanses in Rosslyn were collaged together by the artist into this panoramic view. The design is meant to be natural, something that could fit in with the local landscape, in addition to encouraging re-wilding and a deeper appreciation of common flora, fauna, and funga. Many nurseries may bring enticing exotics, but for the love of this land it is important to take care of those “plain” grasses, “simple”
flowers, and “average” trees. Local animals like our pollinators not only recognize these, but require them to survive.
Flowers for Peace by Judy Czank Mayor
$200
Starting bid
This rain barrel is a barrel of hope for me. The sunflowers are for the Ukraine, the poppies are for the veterans and the rest of the flower garden Is a tribute to my mom who just passed recently. She loved nature and she loved flowers. She always taught her children to respect Mother Nature, and appreciate all the beauty around us.
This barrel is sponsored by Englobe
Fish of the Kaministiquia River by Riley Goshgarian
$200
Starting bid
This piece captures the diverse fish species inhabiting the Kaministiquia River. Each fish is carefully detailed, showcasing unique patterns, colours, and physiology that makes each species unique. This includes native species such as: Lake sturgeon, Walleye, Northern pike, Common white sucker, Yellow perch, Black crappie, Rock bass, and Smallmouth bass.
This barrel is sponsored by O'neil & Associates, LLP
The Unspeakable World by Kayeleigh Larocque
$200
Starting bid
The art piece is set in a swamp terrain, inspired by the words “The unspeakable world” I heard in a song that featured a lecture by Alan Watts. I was thinking about walking around Mission Marsh, along the banks of the largest fresh water lake in the world, and what it feels like to have that space envelop you. The feeling of being silent and surrounded by absolute raw beauty. To stand connected in the wild world all around you and the privilege it is to be in it at all. Overall, it’s a celebratory commentary on the interconnectivity of ordinary things.
This barrel is sponsored by Northern Windows
Famous Dogs Through Time by Chris Rantala
$200
Starting bid
This is my ninth rain barrel painting for EcoSuperior’s Rain Barrel auction. I did my first barrel in 2011 and painted one almost every year up until 2018. The subject for this barrel is a celebration of little known, but notable dogs that achieved famous firsts in history. They were either a participant in a historic accomplishment or served an important role through wartime. It was difficult to narrow down as there were a lot of famous canines. The dogs are presented with either a background or an object related to their achievement. Further information is provided on the sides of the barrel and a history of each animal is included with the artwork.
Modern Monstrosities by K. Essex, S. Twance & J. Cano
$200
Starting bid
The piece celebrates storytelling and film as a method of activism, highlighting four decades of iconic horror creatures that carry environmentalist and anti-violence messages. “Godzilla” (1954) acts as a metaphor for the devastation of modern warfare, particularly the nuclear weapon, and has explored environmentalism throughout its series history. Originally released as a novel in 1951, “The Day of the Triffids” (1963) explores the ramifications of reckless technological development and rampant resource exploitation. “Jaws” (1975) reflects the willful ignorance of danger in pursuit of wealth, with the shark symbolizing the all devouring nature of hyper-consumerism. “Predator” (1987) makes the audience question the purpose of violence, reflecting on the horrors of warfare by turning them against a group of soldiers who are pursued by an implacable killer. The question “what creature will rise in this modern age?” is posed to the viewer, prompting imagination on how current environmental and humanitarian crises can be conceptualized through a storytelling lens. We hope these well-loved stories will draw the audience into the history of activist art and its role in pursuing environmental justice.
Below the Surface by Jessica Silen
$200
Starting bid
Incorporating recognizable fish in a watery and flowy composition illustrates a local waterway that links the water conservation of the rain barrel to a favourite pastime: fishing. Each person's own water conservation efforts or lack thereof has a direct impact on local waterways and fisheries. Freshwater resources are rapidly decreasing in quantity and quality. Conserving our use of this resource ensures we do not consume or degrade more freshwater than we absolutely need, which allows it to instead go to the ecosystems that depend on it. Fishing is an incredibly popular activity in Northern Ontario, with many of us easily recognizing at least a few local fish species. In order to protect the sustainability of this pastime, we must each put own foot forward in conserving our water and protecting these complex aquatic ecosystems. Without community freshwater conservation, we may not always be able to enjoy getting out on the lake with a rod in hand.
Dreamscape by Lorrina Belluz
$200
Starting bid
My rain barrel design is a landscape scene from my mind; a relaxing place that I visit during meditations. The original drawing was done in charcoal pencils, and I've tried to stay true to the textures of the design in the transfer to latex paint and brushes.
Thank you to Auto Home Paints for generously donating paint!
The fauna - grasses, trees, and tree leaves - are rendered slightly abstract...to give the impression of another world, or perhaps a parallel universe. This landscape design, in subdued hues for the EcoSuperior 30th Anniversary Painted Rain Barrel Auction, reflects my own garden aesthetic; I prefer the human-made items in my garden to blend in with the yard, rather than "pop". This rain barrel is a dreamy landscape that'll blend beautifully within the landscape.
The Community Hive by Roots Community Food Centre
$200
Starting bid
We came together to celebrate the 9th year of the Seasonal Horticultural Outdoor Worker (SHOW) Program where young people between the ages of 18 and 30 tend to the urban farm on Lillie Street. Alumni from all the past years came together to engage with each other, reflect on their time in the garden, and all they have accomplished since. During the gathering, folks were invited to leave their mark on the barrel in as much or as little detail as was comfortable for them. The theme of bees resonates with us as they work together to accomplish goals. Each bee has a role that ensures the success of the hive. The flowers depicted are all grown in the Roots CFC garden and provide nourishment for both bees and the humans who tend to them.
Strawberry Moon by Willow Springs & Southbridge Lakehead
$200
Starting bid
Together we reminisced about picking and eating wild strawberries while we snacked on fresh berries. We drew strawberries and painted them. This artwork was then used to create the base design for the barrel.
Our entry celebrates the Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of June that coincides with the appearance of the first wild strawberries that announce the approaching summer. The Strawberry Moon represents growth, beauty, energy, fertility, prosperity, and love.
The style of the artwork blends woodland style with a salute to a Scandinavian aesthetic which together celebrates all of us as hardy northerners.
May this barrel bring growth and love to your garden and in your garden may there be delicious strawberries!
Dibiki-Giizis by Shelby Gagnon
$200
Starting bid
Welcome in Ziigwan, renewal and growth. Seasons of life with the land, there are the cycles of the moon, strawberries, wildrice, fish surrounded by water and the stars.
Wildflowers by Tracy Barry
$200
Starting bid
Wildflowers' is a vibrant celebration of Ontario blooms, painted in full colour to honour their beauty and role in welcoming pollinators. This piece invites viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate how nature and community flourish when given space and care.
