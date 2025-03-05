30th Anniversary Paint Rain Barrel Auction

We came together to celebrate the 9th year of the Seasonal Horticultural Outdoor Worker (SHOW) Program where young people between the ages of 18 and 30 tend to the urban farm on Lillie Street. Alumni from all the past years came together to engage with each other, reflect on their time in the garden, and all they have accomplished since. During the gathering, folks were invited to leave their mark on the barrel in as much or as little detail as was comfortable for them. The theme of bees resonates with us as they work together to accomplish goals. Each bee has a role that ensures the success of the hive. The flowers depicted are all grown in the Roots CFC garden and provide nourishment for both bees and the humans who tend to them.

