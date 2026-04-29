30th Anniversary Summer Course – After Thirty Years, What We Learned

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About this event
$400 per ticket, HST included. Access to all five days of the course (June 8-12, 2026), including every lecture and session. Ideal for those who want the full learning experience and a comprehensive understanding of Canadian Pentecostalism.
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)
Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
$400 per ticket, HST included. Access to all five days of the course (June 8-12, 2026), including every lecture and session. Ideal for those who want the full learning experience and a comprehensive understanding of Canadian Pentecostalism.
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)
Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
$100 per day, HST included. Attend any one day of your choice. Perfect for those with limited availability or a specific interest in select sessions.
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)
Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
$100 per day, HST included. Attend any one day of your choice. Perfect for those with limited availability or a specific interest in select sessions.
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)
Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
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