30th Anniversary Summer Course – After Thirty Years, What We Learned

$400 per ticket, HST included. Access to all five days of the course (June 8-12, 2026), including every lecture and session. Ideal for those who want the full learning experience and a comprehensive understanding of Canadian Pentecostalism.





Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)

Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm