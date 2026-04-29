Tyndale University

Hosted by

Tyndale University

About this event

30th Anniversary Summer Course – After Thirty Years, What We Learned

3377 Bayview Ave

North York, ON M2M 3S4, Canada

Full Week Conference Rate (In-Person)
$452

$400 per ticket, HST included. Access to all five days of the course (June 8-12, 2026), including every lecture and session. Ideal for those who want the full learning experience and a comprehensive understanding of Canadian Pentecostalism.


Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)

Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Full Week Conference Rate (Online - Zoom)
$452

$400 per ticket, HST included. Access to all five days of the course (June 8-12, 2026), including every lecture and session. Ideal for those who want the full learning experience and a comprehensive understanding of Canadian Pentecostalism.


Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)

Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Single Day Conference Rate (In-Person)
$113

$100 per day, HST included. Attend any one day of your choice. Perfect for those with limited availability or a specific interest in select sessions.


Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)

Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Single Day Conference Rate (Online - Zoom)
$113

$100 per day, HST included. Attend any one day of your choice. Perfect for those with limited availability or a specific interest in select sessions.


Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Monday Evening: 7 pm special service with Dr Amos Yong (In the chapel)

Friday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

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