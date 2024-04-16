Logo
Fondation Pointe-à-Callière
SOLD OUT - LECTURE: Preview for the exhibition Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico

350 Pl. Royale, Montréal, QC H2Y 3Y5, Canada

THE EVENT IS SOLD OUT


OLMECS AND THE CIVILISATION OF THE GULF OF MEXICO.

PREVIEW FOR POINTE-À-CALLIÈRE MEMBERS


EXCLUSIVE LECTURE (IN SPANISH)

This exclusive lecture for Pointe-à-Callière members, is given by Laura Elena Del Omo Frese from the Museo Nacional de Antropología de México in Mexico. Simultaneous translation into French and English is available on site 


Limited seating, reservation is required.


WHEN 

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at  6 pm - doors open a 5:30 pm

Includes access to the exhibition from 6:30 pm


WHERE

L'Éperon - Pointe-à-Callière's Reception Pavilion 

350, place Royale, Montréal (Québec) H2Y 3Y5


Please do not reserve more tickets than the number of people allowed on your subscription. As a courtesy to the Members, please only reserve a ticket if you are sure you will attend. If you reserved and need to cancel, please contact us at [email protected]. 

