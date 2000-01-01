Logo
Small Fish in Toronto

70 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W6

Small Fish is migrating to the big pond for ONE NIGHT ONLY!!! Join Maggie Harder (they/them) and Glenys Marshall (she/her), co-creators of the 11X SOLD OUT comedy and variety show by and for marginalized folks.  Featuring drag, standup, sketch, musical comedy and more with acts hailing from Ottawa and Toronto, we’ve put together a reallllll treat for all you big city babes. ⭐️🎣


Masking mandatory. Bringing your own is encouraged and we will have some at the door! Covid caution is community care. 💖


Dry event. Recommended age limit 14+. 


Doors at 7:30. Show from 8-10:30. 

